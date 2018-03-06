Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin line up co-headline US tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will head out on a joint US tour this summer.

Blabbermouth report that the shows will kick off at the the USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, on July 21 and currently run through September 9. Further dates are expected to be announced in due course.

Tickets will be available from March 16 via Live Nation’s Ticket To Rock programme which offers bundles to shows including 5FDP and Breaking Benjamin, Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace, and Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

Find out bundle prices from Live Nation’s website, while all the Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin shows announced so far can be seen below.

Five Finger Death Punch released their compilation album A Decade of Destruction in December last year, while Breaking Benjamin will launch their new record Ember on April 13.

Jul 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 25: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 03: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 14: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 17: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 25: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 29: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 06: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 07: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Sep 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

