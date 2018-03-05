Corey Taylor gives Slipknot writing update

Corey Taylor has uploaded a picture to his Instagram account showing him working on lyrics for the next Slipknot album.

The picture, which also shows a Doctor Who mug, is accompanied by a caption simply saying: “Working… #Slipknot.”

Last month, the vocalist called the material that bandmates Shawn “Clown” Crahan, Jim Root and Jay Weinberg were working on “awesome” and added that the tracks were everything he hoped they would be.

He added: “I’ve got about six songs now, and they’re really, really good – in demo form. And by ‘demo’ I mean just the fact that it’s maybe a little longer than it will end up.”

He also confirmed that the lyrics for three of the tracks were “really dark” and continued: “It’s probably the most autobiographical I’ve been in years. I’m writing from the standpoint of where I am now instead of where I was.

“I’m writing it from the standpoint of a man who’s been through a lot – not just a young man, but an older man – and trying to figure things out.”

Taylor reported that follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter would be recorded and released in 2019.

A photo posted by on

Clown: Next Slipknot album could be my last