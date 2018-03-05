Metallica reportedly releasing their own brand of American whiskey

Metallica will release their own brand of American whiskey and are in discussions to open a distillery, according to reports.
Veteran distiller Dave Pickerell was speaking with Whiskycast’s Mark Gillespie when he announced the news – although there has been no official confirmation from Metallica at this stage.
Pickerell says: “I’ve just been permitted to announce that I’m working on a project with them. We’re going to make a killer whiskey product and probably build a little distillery someplace. We’re putting the logistics together on it now.”
When pressed if Metallica would be investing in a distillery, Pickerell replies: “Yes. That would be correct. We’re already deep into it. As you would expect from a band with the artisanal bent that Metallica does, that they would want this to be a true artisanal product. We’re having some fun.
“I can’t go into a lot more detail yet because there’s still a lot of stuff up in the air.”
Pickerel says they have three locations in mind for the distillery: San Francisco, Louisville or Nashville.
In 2015, Motorhead teamed up with Swedish distillery Mackmyra to release their own brand of whisky.
Last week, Metallica announced a further run of North American tour dates which will get under way from September. Find a full list of their live shows below.
