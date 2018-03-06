Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announce joint North American tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have announced a joint tour of North America.

The run of dates has been billed The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour and will get under way at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center on July 11 and conclude at Irvine’s Fivepoint Amp on August 29.

A statement on Zombie’s website reads: “They said it couldn’t happen again! But never say never – the Twins Of Evil are back this summer for a co-headliner tour.

“Yes, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are heading out on tour again to bring their unique brands of showmanship to audiences across North America.”

Tickets will go on general sale from March 24 and are part of Live Nation’s Ticket To Rock programme which offers bundles to shows including Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin and Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA

