At The Gates unleash video for To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates have shared a video for their song To Drink From The Night Itself.
It’s the title track and first material from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming studio album, which is set to launch on May 18 via Century Media Records.
Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “So, for the first song to present to the public, we chose the title track of the album, which is also the opening track of the record.
“To us, this gives a presentation of the attitude of the album: raw, hungry and desperate. It also gives an introduction to the whole concept of the record.
“We live through our art, and the whole album deals with the concept of art – art as a tool either for revolution, or suppression. To Drink From The Night Itself is just that, a metaphor for living and breathing through art.”
He continues: “Of course the concept goes deeper than that, but this song is the heart of the concept, the fierce call to arms so to say. We are still at war, but this time we are fighting the abyss, the abyss of apathy and oppression.”
Lindberg says the song is “aggressive” but also contains other elements of the band’s sound including “melancholia, desperation and struggle.”
He adds: “For the first video we chose to use director Patric Ullaeus again, as he is good at capturing the raw energy of the band playing live. In the video you can also see glimpses of the art used for the cover, so it binds it all together nicely. Enjoy.”
At The Gates are about to embark on a European tour, which will get under way tomorrow night (March 3) in Cologne. Find further details below.
To Drink From The Night Itself is now available for pre-order.
At The Gates To Drink From The Night Itself tracklist
- Der Widerstand
- To Drink From The Night Itself
- A Stare Bound In Stone
- Palace Of Lepers
- Daggers Of Black Haze
- The Chasm
- In Nameless Sleep
- The Colours Of The Beast
- A Labyrinth Of Tombs
- Seas Of Starvation
- In Death They Shall Burn
- The Mirror Black
At The Gates 2018 tour dates
Mar 03: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands
Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA
May 02: Hong Kong TTN @
May 03: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand
May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines
May 06: Singapore Scape
May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan
May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan
May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan
Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy
Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland
Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden
Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany
