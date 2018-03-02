At The Gates unleash video for To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates have shared a video for their song To Drink From The Night Itself.

It’s the title track and first material from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming studio album, which is set to launch on May 18 via Century Media Records.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “So, for the first song to present to the public, we chose the title track of the album, which is also the opening track of the record.

“To us, this gives a presentation of the attitude of the album: raw, hungry and desperate. It also gives an introduction to the whole concept of the record.

“We live through our art, and the whole album deals with the concept of art – art as a tool either for revolution, or suppression. To Drink From The Night Itself is just that, a metaphor for living and breathing through art.”

He continues: “Of course the concept goes deeper than that, but this song is the heart of the concept, the fierce call to arms so to say. We are still at war, but this time we are fighting the abyss, the abyss of apathy and oppression.”

Lindberg says the song is “aggressive” but also contains other elements of the band’s sound including “melancholia, desperation and struggle.”

He adds: “For the first video we chose to use director Patric Ullaeus again, as he is good at capturing the raw energy of the band playing live. In the video you can also see glimpses of the art used for the cover, so it binds it all together nicely. Enjoy.”

At The Gates are about to embark on a European tour, which will get under way tomorrow night (March 3) in Cologne. Find further details below.

To Drink From The Night Itself is now available for pre-order.

At The Gates To Drink From The Night Itself tracklist

Der Widerstand To Drink From The Night Itself A Stare Bound In Stone Palace Of Lepers Daggers Of Black Haze The Chasm In Nameless Sleep The Colours Of The Beast A Labyrinth Of Tombs Seas Of Starvation In Death They Shall Burn The Mirror Black

Mar 03: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands

Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA

May 02: Hong Kong TTN @

May 03: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 06: Singapore Scape

May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan

May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan

May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

