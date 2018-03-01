Metal Hammer Podcast: Taake And Metal's Censorship Problem

The fourth episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now live on iTunes!

This week, Editor Merlin Alderslade and Online Editor Luke Morton are joined by Reviews/Subterranea Editor Jonathan Selzer to discuss metal’s relationship with censorship, following the cancellation of Taake’s tour of the US due to accusations of Nazism.

We also discuss the new song from Parkway Drive, whether Joey Jordison will ever return to Slipknot, what’s going on with Ghost, the best thrash band and much much more. There’s even a mention of Little Mix!

