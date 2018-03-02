Judas Priest launch lyric video for powerful new track Never The Heroes

Judas Priest have launched a lyric video for their new track Never The Heroes.

It’s the latest song taken from the band’s upcoming album Firepower, which is set for release next Friday (March 9) via Columbia Records.

Priest previously revealed the tracks Firepower and Lightning Strike from the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls.

The band tell Loudwire: “Never The Heroes is about the courageous men and women that enter war. Never trained to be heroes, but becoming heroic due to their actions and sacrifices doing their duty for their people and country.

“It resonates, as there is a hero in all of us, and in times of struggle we can be strong and united, conquering our own challenges and helping others.”

Judas Priest will head out on the road across North America next month with Firepower co-producer Andy Sneap on guitar duties after Glenn Tipton was forced to take a step back due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Priest frontman Rob Halford and Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now.

The pair chat about their careers, their influence on music and what they think of the current metal scene.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Judas Priest Firepower tracklist

Firepower Lightning Strike Evil Never Dies Never The Heroes Necromancer Children Of The Sun Guardians Rising From Ruins Flame Thrower Spectre Traitors Gate No Surrender Lone Wolf Sea Of Red

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

KK Downing says recent Judas Priest comments were “regretfully misinterpreted”