Asking Alexandria return with video for new track Into The Fire

Asking Alexandria have announced their return with a video for brand new track titled Into The Fire.

The song is the first new music with frontman Danny Worsnop since 2013’s From Death To Destiny after he took over from Denis Stoff in October last year.

In addition, Asking Alexandria have announced that their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album will be released on December 15 via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “This is an incredibly exciting period in Asking Alexandria’s career. We have been through hell and back again.

“It’s been an insanely long road but we couldn’t be more excited that it has brought us to where we are now. We have been given a new lease on life. As individuals, this is the happiest we have been in a very long time.”

The new album was produced by From First To Last’s Matt Good and mixed by Taylor Larson. Further details will be revealed soon.

Into The Fire is now available to purchase and stream.

