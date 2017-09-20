Watch new trailer for Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce film American Satan

The movie American Satan which stars Black Veil Brides’ frontman Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has received its first full-length trailer.

The film will premiere in cinemas on Friday, October 13, and was written by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, along with producer Matty Beckerman.

Other notable cast members include Game Of Thrones star John Bradley, Sons Of Anarchy actor Mark Boone Jr and WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg.

Described as, “The rock’n’roll drama, thriller that our generation has been waiting for,” the film is based around a young rock band who drop out of college and relocate to the Sunset Strip to follow their dreams. But to make that dream a reality, they decide to make a pact with a mysterious stranger who guarantees them fame and wealth.

See the movie poster below and visit the film’s website for further information.

