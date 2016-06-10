As Lions release White Flags lyric video

As Lions have released a lyric video for their track White Flags.

The clip shows the band performing at Wembley Arena on their tour with Five Finger Death Punch earlier this year.

The song is produced by David Bendeth, who has worked on albums by Paramore and A Day To Remember, and mixed by Josh Wilbur, who has previously collaborated with Avenged Sevenfold and Megadeth. They’re set to release their debut EP this year.

Frontman Austin Dickinson, the son of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce, previously said: “We’re all such tight friends, and this feels like everything is exactly how it needs to be. Whether people listen or not, we’re doing it because we’re having so much fucking fun. This is us at our best. Get ready.”

As Lions head out on tour across the US with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and Sixx AM in October and November following their appearance at Download festival today (June 10).

With Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown & Sixx AM

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFY Yum! Center, KY

