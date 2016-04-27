As Lions launch White Flags and announce US live dates

As Lions have released a stream of their track White Flags.

It follows the band’s deal with Better Noise/Eleven Seven and their debut track The Fall. The debut EP is expected in the coming months.

Frontman Austin Dickinson said: “We’re all such tight friends, and this feels like everything is exactly how it needs to be. Whether people listen or not, we’re doing it because we’re having so much fucking fun. This is us at our best. Get ready.”

It’s also been announced that Dickinson, guitarists Conor O’Keefe and Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee, will head out on tour across the US with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and Sixx AM in October and November.

Prior to the run of 16 dates, As Lions have several festival appearances lined up this summer, including an appearance at the Download festival.

May 19-21: Brighton The Great Escape, UK

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks, UK

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

With Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown & Sixx AM

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFY Yum! Center, KY