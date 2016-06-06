TeamRock Zone announced for Download

A TeamRock Zone has been announced for this year’s Download festival.

The three-day event takes place this coming weekend on June 10-12, with tickets selling out fast.

And in addition to seeing dozens of bands perform live on various stages over the weekend, the TeamRock Zone will let fans in on interviews with their favourite artists, while special guests will also be in attendance.

It’ll be situated to the right of the main stage at the Donington site, and music lovers will also be able to have a drink at the bar, play Metal Hammer Roadkill, and take part in trivia quizzes.

TeamRock executive director Alexander Milas says: “Be it in print or online, TeamRock is all about getting you closer to the people behind the music you love, and this weekend we’ll be doing that in the literal sense.

“This year’s Download is gonna be one for the history books, and we couldn’t be more delighted to be a part of it once again. Stop by and say hello, and have a fantastic weekend.”

The Zone will be open from 12noon until 7pm on the Friday and Saturday, and 12noon until 4pm on the Sunday.

Free TeamRock+ memberships will also be available, and space will be limited – so don’t miss out.

