Aryeon release new video for Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus Medley

Ayreon have release a video for for Daniel’s Descent Into Transitus Medley, which main man Arjen Lucassen refers to as "the most outrageous mini movie I ever made!"

Clocking in at over seven-minutes the song is the latest video released ahead of Ayreon's recently released double concept album Transitus on Music Theories Recordings. You can watch the video in full below.

"And finally the official video... the most outrageous mini-movie I ever made," exclaims Lucassen. "Welcome to the mystical realm of Transitus with Simone Simons as the Angel of Death, Tommy Karevik as Daniel, Marcela Bovio and Caroline Westendorp as the Furies... and Listen to my Story!

“When I started this I just had no idea that it was going to take me this long<' he adds of Transitus. "It took about three years from start to finish, and it pushed me out of my comfort zone musically and creatively. But I always need that challenge. The harder it is, the more fun for me to work on it! This is without a doubt the most cinematic and outrageous album I’ve ever done."

Transitus is available as a 2CD, 2LP gatefold red transparent vinyl, and a 48-page Earbook which includes 5 discs – the album on 2CD, a CD of instrumental versions, a CD of guide vocal versions, and a DVD with will include a behind the scenes video, a 5.1 audio and hi-def stereo mix of the album.

The release will be accompanied by a 28-page graphic novel by artist Felix Vega, which will also be included in the 2LP version.

Get Transitus.