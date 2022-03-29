Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below.

Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.

Long Long Road will be available as an impressive box set including a 48-page hardcover two CD artbook, a gatefold 180g orange marble vinyl LP, a bonus 7" vinyl single, a wall flag, 4 30x30 cm art prints, and a certificate of authenticity personally signed and hand-numbered by Arthur Brown. You can see the pack shot below.

The two CD artbook is also available separately and includes liner-notes by Arthur Brown, enhanced artwork and photography, and two exclusive studio recordings. Long Long Road will also be available on black 180g vinyl LP, on transparent red 180g vinyl LP, and as a digipak CD.

Pre-order Long Long Road.

(Image credit: Prophecy Productions/Magnetic Eye Records)

Arthur Brown: Long Long Road

1. Gas Tanks

2. Coffin Confession

3. Going Down

4. Once I Had Illusions (Part 1)

5. I Like Games

6. Shining Brightness

7. The Blues and Messing Round

8. Long Long Road

9. Once I Had Illusions (Part 2)