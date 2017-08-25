Arch Enemy launch The Eagle Flies Alone video

Arch Enemy have released a video for their track The Eagle Flies Alone, taken from upcoming album Will To Power. Watch it above.
The follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal is released on September 8 and it’savailable for pre-order now.
Band leader Michael Amott says: “Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico last year, but fear not – Arch Enemy hasn’t gone mariachi on you!
“On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic war cry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world.
“We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden, on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing. The end result was totally worth it, It turned out beautifully – I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!”
The band commence a European tour on September 9, including a run of UK dates in February. Full list below.
Arch Enemy European tour 2017-2018
Sep 15: Innsbruck (Austria) - Music Hall
Sep 16: Linz (Austria) - Posthof
Sep 17: Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Cvetlicarna
Sep 18: Belgrade (Serbia) - Dom Omladine
Sep 20: Bucharest (Romania) - Quantic Club Open Air Stage
Sep 21: Sofia (Bulgaria) - Universiada Hall
Sep 22: Athens (Greece) - Piraeus 117 Academy
Sep 23: Thessaloniki (Greece) - Principal Club Theater
Sep 25: Bratislava (Slovakia) - Majestic Music Club
Sep 26: Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja
Sep 27: Vilnius (Lithuania) - Loftas
Sep 29: Riga (Latvia) - Melna Piektdiena
Sep 30: Tallinn (Estonia) - Rock Cafe
Oct 01: Helsinki (Finland) - The Circus
Oct 03: Minsk (Belarus) - Re:Public
Oct 04: St. Petersburg (Russia) - Aurora
Oct 06: Novosibirsk (Russia) - Otdyh
Oct 08: Yekaterinburg (Russia) - Tele Club
Oct 10: Moscow (Russia) - Yotaspace
Oct 11: Samara (Russia) - Zvezda
Jan 12: Munich (Germany) - Tonhalle
Jan 13: Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA Longhorn
Jan 14: Prague (Czech Republic) - Forum Karlin
Jan 15: Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex
Jan 17: Milano (Italy) - Alcatraz
Jan 18: Lyon (France) - Transbordeur
Jan 19: Barcelona (Spain) - Razzmatazz
Jan 20: Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera
Jan 22: Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini
Jan 23: Paris (France) - Bataclan
Jan 24: Antwerp (Antwerp) - Trix
Jan 26: Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle
Jan 27: Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall
Jan 28: Tilburg (Netherlands) - O13
Jan 29: Hamburg (Germany) - Große Freiheit
Jan 31: Malmö (Sweden) - KB
Feb 01: Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller
Feb 02: Stockholm (Sweden) - Arenan
Feb 03: Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgarn
Feb 05: Berlin (Germany) - Huxleys
Feb 06: Wiesbaden (Germany) - Schlachthof
Feb 07: Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage
Feb 09: Glasgow (UK) - ABC
Feb 10: Nottingham (UK) - Rock City
Feb 11: London (UK) - Koko
Feb 13: Manchester (UK) - Ritz
Feb 14: Bristol (UK) - Academy