Arch Enemy launch The Eagle Flies Alone video

Arch Enemy have released a video for their track The Eagle Flies Alone, taken from upcoming album Will To Power. Watch it above.

The follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal is released on September 8 and it’savailable for pre-order now.

Band leader Michael Amott says: “Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico last year, but fear not – Arch Enemy hasn’t gone mariachi on you!

“On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic war cry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world.

“We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden, on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing. The end result was totally worth it, It turned out beautifully – I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!”

The band commence a European tour on September 9, including a run of UK dates in February. Full list below.

Arch Enemy European tour 2017-2018

Sep 15: Innsbruck (Austria) - Music Hall

Sep 16: Linz (Austria) - Posthof

Sep 17: Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Cvetlicarna

Sep 18: Belgrade (Serbia) - Dom Omladine

Sep 20: Bucharest (Romania) - Quantic Club Open Air Stage

Sep 21: Sofia (Bulgaria) - Universiada Hall

Sep 22: Athens (Greece) - Piraeus 117 Academy

Sep 23: Thessaloniki (Greece) - Principal Club Theater

Sep 25: Bratislava (Slovakia) - Majestic Music Club

Sep 26: Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

Sep 27: Vilnius (Lithuania) - Loftas

Sep 29: Riga (Latvia) - Melna Piektdiena

Sep 30: Tallinn (Estonia) - Rock Cafe

Oct 01: Helsinki (Finland) - The Circus

Oct 03: Minsk (Belarus) - Re:Public

Oct 04: St. Petersburg (Russia) - Aurora

Oct 06: Novosibirsk (Russia) - Otdyh

Oct 08: Yekaterinburg (Russia) - Tele Club

Oct 10: Moscow (Russia) - Yotaspace

Oct 11: Samara (Russia) - Zvezda

Jan 12: Munich (Germany) - Tonhalle

Jan 13: Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA Longhorn

Jan 14: Prague (Czech Republic) - Forum Karlin

Jan 15: Zurich (Switzerland) - Komplex

Jan 17: Milano (Italy) - Alcatraz

Jan 18: Lyon (France) - Transbordeur

Jan 19: Barcelona (Spain) - Razzmatazz

Jan 20: Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera

Jan 22: Toulouse (France) - Le Bikini

Jan 23: Paris (France) - Bataclan

Jan 24: Antwerp (Antwerp) - Trix

Jan 26: Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle

Jan 27: Geiselwind (Germany) - Music Hall

Jan 28: Tilburg (Netherlands) - O13

Jan 29: Hamburg (Germany) - Große Freiheit

Jan 31: Malmö (Sweden) - KB

Feb 01: Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller

Feb 02: Stockholm (Sweden) - Arenan

Feb 03: Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgarn

Feb 05: Berlin (Germany) - Huxleys

Feb 06: Wiesbaden (Germany) - Schlachthof

Feb 07: Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage

Feb 09: Glasgow (UK) - ABC

Feb 10: Nottingham (UK) - Rock City

Feb 11: London (UK) - Koko

Feb 13: Manchester (UK) - Ritz

Feb 14: Bristol (UK) - Academy

