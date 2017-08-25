Watch Metallica writing Lords Of Summer

Metallica have released a video showing them working on standalone track Lords Of Summer. Watch it above, and see the official video below.

When first launched in 2014, it was their first new track since 2008 album Death Magnetic. It later appeared on extended editions of last year’s album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

In the clip, the band discuss ways of speeding up a passage based around the main riff. Drummer Lars Ulrich jokes: “That makes me want to put my shorts on,” leading frontman James Hetfield to say: “Woah – slow down!”

Hetfield is also heard laughing at his own trademark stage cry, and discussing how “going from E to F sharp always raises the song.”

The release follows the launch of a video in which Metallica are seen working on album track Atlas, Rise!

The band recently completed the North American part of their WorldWired tour, which continues next month in Europe, with UK dates in October, and bookings running until May next year. See the full schedule below.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Apr 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

