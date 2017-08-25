Watch Metallica writing Lords Of Summer

Metallica have released a video showing them working on standalone track Lords Of Summer. Watch it above, and see the official video below.
When first launched in 2014, it was their first new track since 2008 album Death Magnetic. It later appeared on extended editions of last year’s album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
In the clip, the band discuss ways of speeding up a passage based around the main riff. Drummer Lars Ulrich jokes: “That makes me want to put my shorts on,” leading frontman James Hetfield to say: “Woah – slow down!”
Hetfield is also heard laughing at his own trademark stage cry, and discussing how “going from E to F sharp always raises the song.”
The release follows the launch of a video in which Metallica are seen working on album track Atlas, Rise!
The band recently completed the North American part of their WorldWired tour, which continues next month in Europe, with UK dates in October, and bookings running until May next year. See the full schedule below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Apr 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland