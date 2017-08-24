Alissa White-Gluz: The world needs extreme metal right now

The heavy metal State Of The Nation inside Metal Hammer issue 300 covers all bases. From metal’s evolution to its lack of danger, through to tribalism and the health of the scene, we talk to the biggest names in heavy music about the real issues that matter in the genre you love.

Debating the topic of extreme metal breaking into the mainstream are Venom Prison’s Larissa Stupar and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz. Two vocalists at the death metal end of the spectrum, who have achieved and are still reaching new heights with their passion for aggressive music.

In fact, it’s fair to say that extreme music as a whole is enjoying something of a resurgence. But why? Well, when the conversation steered toward that topic, Alissa was keen to share her thoughts on why we, as a people, need extremity:

“I think the rise in popularity of this extreme music that we’re seeing is because this is what the world needs right now. In a world full of Kardashians and valuing shoes and breast implants…like, whatever, do you if that’s what you like, but it’s horrifying to me that, not only girls, but guys as well, are being raised to think that the ideal of beauty is to be totally selfish and superficial and only value your looks. I think what the world needs is to see that screaming and being powerful and being from anywhere in the world and not being perfect is true beauty.”

Do you agree? Is extreme metal the answer to all the bullshit going on in the world? Or is it all just a bit too shouty?

