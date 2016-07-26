Anthrax's Scott Ian recalls 'Big Four' superjam in cartoon video

Anthrax’s Scott Ian has recalled the iconic Big Four Superjam – in which he and members of Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer performed together for the first time – in an animated video.

The guitarist took the stage with others, including Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, to cover Diamond Head’s Am I Evil? at Warsaw’s Sonisphere Festival in Poland on their ‘Big Four’ tour in 2010.

Ian tells Rolling Stone: “It was really an amazing feeling to be on that stage. I can look back at pictures or watch it back on DVD and you just see that lineup – James, me and Mustaine. I’m kind of able to look at it as an outsider, from a fan’s point of view, like, ‘That’s so cool.’ The crowd went nuts when it happened.

“It was one of those moments, one of those things for me that never goes away. I could easily, at any time of the day, go back and feel that feeling, that energy. It was so powerful and so much fun to be a part of.

“We only played up to the middle section of Am I Evil?, but I wish we had done the whole six minutes. We were only up there for two-and-a-half minutes or something. So it was short in reality, but it seemed even faster because of the excitement.”

He continues: “It was much like a wedding, when four hours go by and you don’t remember a thing. I was really excited to see the photos after the fact and go, wow, that really happened.”

Anthrax recently released a video celebrating their 35th anniversary. They have a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival next month, before touring North America with Slayer and Death Angel.

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Benante: I wish Anthrax had received more guidance