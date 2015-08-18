Annihilator issue Creepin’ Again video

Annihilator have issued a lyric video for their latest track Creepin’ Again.

It’s taken from 15th studio album Suicide Society which is set for release on September 18 via UDR Music. They previously launched a promo for the record’s title track.

Mainman Jeff Waters recently revealed his shock at the departure of singer Dave Padden who quit the band late last year.

Waters said: “The last three records have been going up and up in sales, so I was just blown away. Why would you leave now when it’s doing the opposite of what most bands are doing with declining CD sales?”

He’s taken over vocal duties on the upcoming album which is available to pre-order in a deluxe edition. The band head out on the road next month for a run of shows across Europe and Russia.

Suicide Society tracklist

01. Suicide Society 02. My Revenge 03. Snap 04. Creepin’ Again 05. Narcotic Avenue 06. The One You Serve 07. Break, Enter 08. Death Scent 09. Every Minute 10. Deadlock 11. Set The World On Fire 12. Knight Jumps Queen 13. Ambush 14. Never, Neverland 15. Time Bomb 16. Smear Campaign 17. Carnival Diablos 18. Reduced To Ash 19. I Am In Command