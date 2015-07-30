Annihilator premiere Suicide Society

Heavy thrash heroes Annihilator are debuting their new video for Suicide Society exclusively with Metal Hammer!

Taken from the band’s upcoming 15th studio album Suicide Society (on sale September 18 via UDR Music), Annihilator have released the title track as an official video – with added artillery and bullets!

Last week the band announced they were on the hunt for a new bassist with “no dope, no booze problem, no criminal record” for their upcoming tour.

Jul 24: Santa Coloma De Gramenet Can Zam, Spain Jul 30: Wacken 2015, Germany Aug 05: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK Oct 01: Dublin The Button factory, Ireland Oct 02: Glasgow O2 ABC 2, UK Oct 03: Sheffield O2 Academy 2, UK Oct 04: London O2 Academy Islington, UK Oct 06: Paris Divan Du Monde, France Oct 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland Oct 15: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia Oct 20: Worgl VZ Komma, Austria Oct 21: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria Oct 23: Krakow Fabryka, Poland Oct 24: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland Oct 25: Berlin Lido, Germany Oct 28: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany Oct 30: Munich Backstage, Germany Oct 31: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany Nov 03: Luxembourg Ville L’Atelier, Luxembourg Nov 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands Nov 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands Nov 13: Moscow Volta, Russia Nov 14: Moscow Volta, Russia