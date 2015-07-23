Annihilator in last-minute SOS for tour bassist

Annihilator have launched a last-minute appeal for a bassist to take part on their imminent European tour.
Mainman Jeff Waters is back on vocal duties after temporarily bringing back classic-era singer Coburn Pharr for their appearance at the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise earlier this year.
Now they’re urgently seeking a bass player to complete their touring lineup ahead of their In The Blood run of dates – and they’re asking those interested to apply via video.
Annihilator say : “As many of you already knew, our bassist Oscar Rangel has been a ‘temp.’ We’re looking for a bassist for our headline tour and possibly beyond.”
The right candidate “must play with a pick” and have “no dope, no booze problem, no criminal record whatsoever.” They add: “ Oh yeah – he has to play bass good and be a relatively good person!”
Annihilator will release their 15th studio album Suicide Society on September 18 via UDR Music.
Tour dates
Jul 24: Santa Coloma De Gramenet Can Zam, Spain
Jul 30: Wacken 2015, Germany
Aug 05: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Oct 01: Dublin The Button factory, Ireland
Oct 02: Glasgow O2 ABC 2, UK
Oct 03: Sheffield O2 Academy 2, UK
Oct 04: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Oct 06: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Oct 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Oct 15: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Oct 20: Worgl VZ Komma, Austria
Oct 21: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
Oct 23: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Oct 24: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland
Oct 25: Berlin Lido, Germany
Oct 28: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 31: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Nov 03: Luxembourg Ville L’Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 13: Moscow Volta, Russia
Nov 14: Moscow Volta, Russia