Annihilator in last-minute SOS for tour bassist

Annihilator have launched a last-minute appeal for a bassist to take part on their imminent European tour.

Mainman Jeff Waters is back on vocal duties after temporarily bringing back classic-era singer Coburn Pharr for their appearance at the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise earlier this year.

Now they’re urgently seeking a bass player to complete their touring lineup ahead of their In The Blood run of dates – and they’re asking those interested to apply via video.

Annihilator say : “As many of you already knew, our bassist Oscar Rangel has been a ‘temp.’ We’re looking for a bassist for our headline tour and possibly beyond.”

The right candidate “must play with a pick” and have “no dope, no booze problem, no criminal record whatsoever.” They add: “ Oh yeah – he has to play bass good and be a relatively good person!”

Annihilator will release their 15th studio album Suicide Society on September 18 via UDR Music.

Jul 24: Santa Coloma De Gramenet Can Zam, Spain

Jul 30: Wacken 2015, Germany

Aug 05: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 01: Dublin The Button factory, Ireland

Oct 02: Glasgow O2 ABC 2, UK

Oct 03: Sheffield O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 04: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 06: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Oct 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Oct 15: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Oct 20: Worgl VZ Komma, Austria

Oct 21: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 23: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Oct 24: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland

Oct 25: Berlin Lido, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 31: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 03: Luxembourg Ville L’Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 05: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 13: Moscow Volta, Russia

Nov 14: Moscow Volta, Russia

