Anneke van Giersbergen gets behind the wheel in new video for I Saw A Car

Anneke van Giersbergen goes for a derive in her video for her new single I Saw A Car. The single is taken from her upcoming solo album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest which will be released through InsideOut Music today, February 26.

“When I scribbled down some lyric ideas in 2018, I took the first steps on the long road that would lead to the release of The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest. It’s easy to get lost in a sea of self-doubt when you're writing and recording highly personal songs, but once the album was done, I was able to put my mind at ease. I'm so proud of what we've created and release day has finally arrived!

“The stomps and plucky brightness might fool you into thinking this was a ditty, but the vulnerable and self-assessing lyrics actually fit the headspace that being expressed throughout the album.This song was written and produced very late in the recording process, but I just instantly knew the track had something special and needed to be included on the album.”

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest is van Giersbergen's 26th album release. The songs were written with just her acoustic guitar and basic recording gear in a small house near the woods, just outside her hometown of Eindhoven.

Van Giersbergen has previously released videos for Agape, My Promise and Hurricane.

