Ms Amy Birks premieres video for Keeps You Guessing

Ms Amy Birks has premiered her brand new video for Keeps You Guessing. The song is taken from Birks' debut solo album All That I Am & All That I Was, and features guest John Hackett on flute. You can watch the new video in full below.

"For me it was important to finish the album on a high, and with that came Keeps You Guessing; a song full of romance, twist and turns, and longing," Birks tells Prog. "Co-written with Lazuli's Romain Thorel, this is a piece filled with Thorel's unique piano style and a wonderfully psychedelic flute from John Hackett. I wanted to keep the video as simple as the instrumentation, stripping it right back to the emotion of the song. It definitely shows my cheeky side and I actually had to ask my Dad if he was ok with me putting this out there - In my thirties and still worried about what my Dad might think! Anyway, I hope you enjoy this little number."

Birks recently announced on social media that she's been putting lockdown to good use and has already written her second solo album.

“The new album is coming along really well and I’m confident that we’ll be able to release the pre-sale in late Autumn along with new dates for launch gigs next Spring.”