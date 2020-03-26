Listen to Ms. Amy Birks' new podcast

Ms. Amy Birks releases her debut solo album All That I Am And All That I Was tomorrow. The album features her recent singles Jamaica Inn and I Wish, the latter featuring Steve Hackett on guitar.

Amy has also recorded some podcasts with Prog Magazine's Jo Kendall in which she talks about each song on the new album and sheds some insight into the lyrical themes on the album.

"Another lovely experience to sit down with Jo Kendall and talk about these deeply personal songs with a few exploring the characters of the past, so thanks Jo," Amy tells Prog. "I think it's important to give some colour and perspective to the lyrical content in order to really bring out the raw subjects covered across the album, and so I hope these little snippets give you more of a sense of where these songs have come from."

Meanwhile, as with other artists, Birks has postponed all up coming live gigs, including her full band show at London's Troubadour on April 5.

All That I Am And All That I Was can be purchased online.