Amon Amarth announce Berserker European tour

Amon Amarth have announced a European headline tour for later this year in support of their new album Berserker.

The band have lined up a total of 21 dates which will get underway in Vienna on November 14 and conclude with a performance in Amsterdam on December 15.

Included in the run are three dates in England, where Amon Amarth will be joined by special guests Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. Support slots for the other shows will be announced in the near future.

Amon Amarth say: “We cannot wait to return to Europe and tour the UK with our fellow Swedish Berserkers Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. We will be bringing our biggest headlining show yet and this truly is going to be an epic heavy metal party that is not to be missed.”

Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott adds: “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up an intense and exciting 2019 touring year than heading back to the UK with our Swedish friends Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy.

“This will be a celebration of everything that is awesome about heavy metal, the Scandinavian way.”

Hypocrisy’s Peter Tägtgren says: “Hypocrisy are very much looking forward to this UK run and to share the stage with Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy. This will be epic.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time tomorrow (June 18).

Amon Amarth 2019 European tour

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 17: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 19: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 25: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 02: Esch Zur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 04: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Dec 06: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Dec 07: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Dec 09: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 11: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Dec 12: Aarhus SCC, Denmark

Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Dec 14: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany

Dec 15: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands