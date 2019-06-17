Amon Amarth announce Berserker European tour

Amon Amarth have announced a European headline tour for later this year in support of their new album Berserker.
The band have lined up a total of 21 dates which will get underway in Vienna on November 14 and conclude with a performance in Amsterdam on December 15.
Included in the run are three dates in England, where Amon Amarth will be joined by special guests Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. Support slots for the other shows will be announced in the near future.
Amon Amarth say: “We cannot wait to return to Europe and tour the UK with our fellow Swedish Berserkers Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy. We will be bringing our biggest headlining show yet and this truly is going to be an epic heavy metal party that is not to be missed.”
Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott adds: “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up an intense and exciting 2019 touring year than heading back to the UK with our Swedish friends Amon Amarth and Hypocrisy.
“This will be a celebration of everything that is awesome about heavy metal, the Scandinavian way.”
Hypocrisy’s Peter Tägtgren says: “Hypocrisy are very much looking forward to this UK run and to share the stage with Amon Amarth and Arch Enemy. This will be epic.”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time tomorrow (June 18).
Amon Amarth 2019 European tour
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 15: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 16: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 17: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 19: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 25: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 26: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Dec 02: Esch Zur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Dec 03: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 04: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Dec 06: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Dec 07: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Dec 09: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 11: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Dec 12: Aarhus SCC, Denmark
Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 14: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany
Dec 15: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands
Amon Amarth: Berserker
Amon Amarth released Berserker – the follow-up to 2016's Jomsviking – in May. The album features the singles Raven's Flight, Crack The Sky and Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor.