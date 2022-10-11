Amazon Prime Day 2022 has epic price drops on the House Of Marley Stir It Up turntable & speakers

Amazon’s surprise 48-hour Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab) has already thrown some awesome bargains out there, and we’re delighted to see there’s an epic price drop on the House Of Marley Stir It Up wireless turntable - one of our favourites here at Louder.

The price of the Stir It Up turntable has been slashed on Amazon from £249.99 to £175.99 (opens in new tab) - a 30% saving of £74 - and that’s something to celebrate given how good it is.

You can save a hefty £74 on this sustainably crafted bamboo record player from House Of Marley at Amazon. It has Bluetooth pairing so you can hook up your wireless gear – and you can also turn your favourite vinyl tracks to digital files.

House Of Marley were founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan and they support the drive for global reforestation and ocean preservation in conjunction with One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation.

And like all of House Of Marley’s products (opens in new tab), the Stir It Up wireless turntable has been crafted from sustainable materials and along with the eye-catching bamboo plinth, there's a recyclable aluminium alloy platter and a black fabric that's made of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled polyethylene terephthalate.

It’s belt-driven, has two speeds and can be connected to your PC or Mac via USB, where you can transform your vinyl collection into digital tracks and in our House Of Marley Stir it Up review, we said it was “gorgeous, environmentally friendly and sonically balanced.”

And that's not all, because Amazon have also cut prices on the House Of Marley Get Together Duo Bluetooth bookshelf speakers and the House Of Marley Get Together Bluetooth portable speaker. Check out the deals below.

If you're thinking of picking up the Stir It Up, then these Bluetooth speakers would make a nice addition. They're exclusive to Amazon, have a two-year guarantee and deliver crisp sound. They also have a battery life of 25 hours.

If a single speaker is more to your taste, then this is a great option. It looks the part thanks to House Of Marley's eye-catching design - and thankfully it sounds brilliant too.

If you want more great deals on turntables and speakers, then remember that Black Friday returns at the end of November. We'll be updating our guides to the best Black Friday record player deals and Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals so keep it locked to Louder.