All Hail The Yeti announce North American summer tour

All Hail The Yeti have announced a North American summer tour.

They’ll hit the road for 22 shows in July and August with Final Drive in support.

All Hail The Yeti vocalist Connor Garritty says: “We are very excited to be back on the road doing what we love. It’s been a while but we want to thank all our fans for being so patient.

“You will not be disappointed. We signed up Final Drive from St Louis to directly support us every night. They are a great band with tons of energy. We hope to see all of our followers out there – the storm is coming.”

The tour is in support of All Hail The Yeti’s second album Screams From A Black Wilderness, released earlier this year.

They made Mr Murder available to stream and issued videos for Daughter Of The Morning Star and Before The Flames.

All Hail The Yeti North American tour 2016

Jul 29: Tempe Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Jul 30: Santa Fe The Underground, NM

Jul 31: Lubbock Depot O Bar, TX

Aug 01: Fort Worth Tomcats, TX

Aug 02: Houston BFE, TX

Aug 03: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Aug 04: Tulsa Downtown Lounge, OK

Aug 05: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

Aug 06: St Louis Firebird, MO (Final Drive headline)

Aug 08: Colorado Springs Castle Lounge, CO

Aug 09: Billings The Rail Yard, MT

Aug 10: Missoula The Dark Horse, MT

Aug 12: Edmonton Canada @The Brix, AB

Aug 14: Calgary Distortion, AB

Aug 15: Canmore Hotel, AB

Aug 18: Vancouver Cobalt Hotel, BC

Aug 20: Anchorage Koot’s, AK (no Final Drive)

Aug 22: Seattle Funhouse, WA

Aug 23: Portland Ash Street, OR

Aug 24: Boise The Shredder, ID

Aug 25: Idaho Falls The Falls, ID

Aug 26: Salt Lake City Metro Bar, UT