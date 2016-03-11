All Hail The Yeti unleash Before The Flames prequel vid

All Hail The Yeti have issued a video for their track Before The Flames.
The promo acts as a prequel to their February release After The Great Fire. Both are taken from their upcoming album Screams From A Black Wilderness, due out on May 13.
The album is the follow-up to the band’s 2012 self-titled debut.
Vocalist Connor Garrity says: “This portion of the story is told from one child’s point of view – the little girl writing the letter to her parents begging them to come save her. The idea for the story was something I came up with and immediately wanted convey visually as well as musically.
“The director Brian and I worked closely together on the concept and treatment. From the initial idea I knew I wanted it to be something that would make people feel uncomfortable, but not be too gory.
“It’s more of a ‘suggested’ horror, to think of what these nuns are doing to these little children.”
All Hail The Yeti will also play two shows in LA and North Sacramento in April.
All Hail The Yeti Screams From A Black Wilderness tracklist
- Before The Flames
- Plague Dance
- Let The Night Roar
- Mr. Murder (feat. Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists)
- Lady Of The Night
- Witch Is Dead
- Daughter Of The Morning Star
- Sun Will Never Set
- Fall Of Core
- Breaking On The Wheel
- Nemesis Queen
- Angels Envy
All Hail The Yeti confirmed shows 2016
Apr 08: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA
Apr 09: West Sacramento NorCal Tattoo & Music Festival, CA