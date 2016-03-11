All Hail The Yeti unleash Before The Flames prequel vid

All Hail The Yeti have issued a video for their track Before The Flames.

The promo acts as a prequel to their February release After The Great Fire. Both are taken from their upcoming album Screams From A Black Wilderness, due out on May 13.

The album is the follow-up to the band’s 2012 self-titled debut.

Vocalist Connor Garrity says: “This portion of the story is told from one child’s point of view – the little girl writing the letter to her parents begging them to come save her. The idea for the story was something I came up with and immediately wanted convey visually as well as musically.

“The director Brian and I worked closely together on the concept and treatment. From the initial idea I knew I wanted it to be something that would make people feel uncomfortable, but not be too gory.

“It’s more of a ‘suggested’ horror, to think of what these nuns are doing to these little children.”

All Hail The Yeti will also play two shows in LA and North Sacramento in April.

All Hail The Yeti Screams From A Black Wilderness tracklist

Before The Flames

Plague Dance

Let The Night Roar

Mr. Murder (feat. Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists)

Lady Of The Night

Witch Is Dead

Daughter Of The Morning Star

Sun Will Never Set

Fall Of Core

Breaking On The Wheel

Nemesis Queen

Angels Envy



All Hail The Yeti confirmed shows 2016

Apr 08: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Apr 09: West Sacramento NorCal Tattoo & Music Festival, CA