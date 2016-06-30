Corey Taylor 'okay' after falling on stage during Slipknot show in Atlanta

Corey Taylor says he’s “okay” after falling on stage last night and having to be helped from the stage.

The Slipknot frontman – who is still wearing a neck brace after having emergency surgery on his spine – fell towards the end of the band’s show at the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia. A video of the incident can be viewed below.

In a Twitter post, Taylor says: “Atlanta, haha don’t worry, I’m okay. I think that fall was one for the ages. Damn it hurt – but damn what a crowd. See you again soon.”

Fans later spoke about the frontman’s fall on social media.

On Twitter, Amanda says: “At the end of the show tonight Corey Taylor fell over and had to be supported out. It didn’t look good at all.”

Chris B adds: “Corey Taylor from Slipknot took a hard fall at the end of the set tonight in Atlanta. Couldn’t walk when they picked him up.”

Taylor’s surgery came after he broke his neck “without realising it.” The start of their joint tour with Marilyn Manson had to be postponed as a result.

The tour continues on Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

