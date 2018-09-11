AlithiA release new video for single Empress

Australian prog rockers AlithiA have released a new video for their single Empress, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album The Moon Has Fallen, which will be released through Wild Thing Records on October 26.

"We didn’t choose to make this album, but rather it was it’s own entity already in the etheric plane which chose us as it’s conduit birthing parents," Alithia singer John Rousvanis explained to Prog. "In turn the writing process affected myself and the other members of the band in a extremely challenging way, leading to tumultuous ups and downs, we went through an intense journey that involved bemusement, blind optimism, broken hearts, death, loss, depression, near band break ups, sever sickness, mental illness suicide, self destruction, betrayal, doubt, hedonism, salvation, brotherhood, the left and right hand path, realisation, enlightenment, new friends, love, marriage, empathy, philosophy, gratitude and growth all in our daily lives while traveling across the world and back in making this music... this album is just one part of my self and AlithiA that will live on after we are gone."

The Moon Has Fallen can be pre-ordered from today here. AlithiA will support Shining on their forthcoming European tour.