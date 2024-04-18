Alcest share stunning new video for Flamme Jumelle

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Atmospheric French duo Alcest will release new studio album, Les Chants De L'Auroe in June

Alcest
(Image credit: William Lacalmontie)

Atmospheric French duo Alcest have shared a video for new song Flamme Jumelle. You can watch the new video, set against a backdrop of stunning scenery, below.

Flamme Jumelle is taken from the band's brand new studio album, their first for five years, Les Chants De L'Aurore, which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on June 21.

"Despite its more accessible vibe, this song is actually the most personal song of the album for me," explains frontman Neige. "Flamme Jumelle, which means "Twin Flame", is about the idea of loss in general and the difficulty of coping with the absence of someone you deeply loved. It could be a family member, a friend, or a partner.

"On a more spiritual level, the title refers to the possibility that certain souls are connected in this life and beyond, and that separation is temporary and just a mortal concept."

Alcest (Neige is joined by longtime musical cohort, drummer Winterhalter) recently announced a lengthy European and UK tour from October to December which sees the band playing dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.

Pre-order Les Chants De L'Aurore.

