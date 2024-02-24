Alcest announce the release of their seventh album Les Chants De L'Aurore

Atmospheric French duo Alcest have announced they will release theur brand new studio album, Les Chants De L'Aurore, through Nuclear Blast Records on June 21. It's the band's first new studio album for five years, following on from 2019's Spiritual Instinct.

The band have also shared a video for brand new track L'Envol, which you can watch below.

“In the metal scene Alcest is a weird band, in the indie/post-rock scene Alcest is a weird band- we never quite fit in,” frontman Neige reflects. "This is how I feel in life, always an outsider; It’s not a problem, it’s just the way it is."

Speaking about the new song and video, he adds, "L'Envol is a musical return to the atmosphere of Alcest's first albums. I wrote this song after an inspiring trip to Corsica, where I met amazing people and was surrounded by some of the most unique landscapes I have ever seen. It is about escaping from earthly reality to join a flock of mythical birds flying through the known boundaries of our world.

"The song is accompanied by a music video created by the talented French artist Yoann Lossel, who also designed the album cover. For this first single release, we wanted the music, lyrics and visuals to be as coherent and immersive as possible. All the tracks on Les Chants de l'Aurore are very different from one another, but we thought this one would be a great introduction to the overall atmosphere and themes of the album."

At the same time the band (Neige is joined by longtime musical cohort, drummer Winterhalter) have announced a penghty European and Uk tour from October to December which sees the band playing dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin. You can se the full list of tour dates below.

Alcest Les Chants De L'Aurore tour 2024

Oct 21: CRO Zagreb Boogaloo

Oct 23: GRE Athens Gagarin 205

Oct 24: GRE Thessaloniki WE SKG

Oct 25: TUR Istanbul IF Performance Hall

Oct 28: ROM Bucarest Quantic Club

Nov 2: SWI Zurich Meh Suff!

Nov 13: GER Cologne Essigfabrik

Nov 14: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Nov 16: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Nov 18: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska

Nov 19: AUT Vienne Simm City

Nov 20: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Nov 22: CZE Prague Roxy

Nov 23: GER Berlin Festsaal

Nov 24: POL Warsaw Proxima

Nov 25: LIT Vilnius Loftas

Nov 26: EST Tallinn Paavli Kultuurivabrik

Nov 27: FIN HelsinkicKultuuraio

Nov 29: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset

Nov 30: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Dec 1: DEN Copenhagen Vega

Dec 3: GER Hamburg Gruenspan

Dec 4: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Dec 5: BEL Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique

Dec 6: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Dec 7: LU X Esch-sur-Alzette Den Atelier

Dec 8: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Dec 11: UK London electric Ballroom

Dec 12: UK Manchester Academy 2

Dec 13: UK Glasgow The Garage

Dec 14: IRE Dublin Academy

