Alan Hewitt & One Nation release video for new single We're One Nation

Alan Hewitt & One Nation, the band featuring Moody Blues keyboard player Alan Hewitt, have released a video for their new single We're One Nation. It's taken from the band's upcoming, album 2021, which will be released later this year.

Hewitt describes We're One Nation as "A very poignant message for these uncertain and turbulent times.

Hewittt also plays keyboards in Moody Blues bass player John Lodge's solo band John Lode & The 10,000 Light Years band, along with One Nation guitarist Duffy King, while One Nation drummer Billy Ashbaugh also plays with Hewitt in the Moody Blues. The One Nation line-up is completed by bass player David C. Johnson, who also plays with the Aaron Neville Quartet.

Alan Hewitt & One Nation released their self-titled debut album in 2015. You can view the mew artwork for 2021 below.