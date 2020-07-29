Alan Hewitt & One Nation release video for new single One Step Closer

Alan Hewitt & One Nation, the prog fusion band featuring Moody Blues keyboard player Alan Hewitt, have released a video for their new single One Step Closer. It's taken from the band's upcoming, as yet untitled second album, which will be released shortly. You can watch the new video in full below.

As well as playing keyboards for UK prog legends the Moody Blues since 2010, Hewitt also plays keyboards in John Lodge's solo band John Lode & The 10,000 Light Years band, along with One Nation guitarist Duffy King, while One Nation drummer Billy Ashbaugh also plays with Hewitt in the Moody Blues. The One Nation line-up is completed by bass player David C. Johnson, who also plays with the Aaron Neville Quartet.

Alan Hewitt & One Nation released their self-titled debut album in 2015.

Buy One Step Closer.