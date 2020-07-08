John Lodge discusses new single In These Crazy Times

Prog Award winner and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge has released a new video playing and talking about his new single In These Crazy Times (The Isolation Mix). The new single features a guest appearance from Yes singer Jon Davison. You can watch the video in full below.

Lodge recorded the track in his home studio in Florida and he performed vocals and guitar and using GarageBand - keyboards and drums. Joining John alongside Davison are his wife, Kirsten and son, Kristian, both of whom have never recorded before.

"It seems an age since I was with Jerry and everyone at Prog Mag receiving my Lifetime Achievement Award," says Lodge "and thank you once again. It is wonderful to be part of the Prog Mag Family and I am delighted Jon Davison from Yes joined me on In These CrazyTimes. Being in isolation gave me the opportunity and the solitude to get back to being just me and my guitar. It was exactly how I started, my first steps on my rock n roll journey, on a journey as a Moody Blue that began with Days Of Future Passed.

"My new song In These Crazy Times begins with the first line “I’m sitting on my own”, haven’t all of us musicians started here, the solitude as we explored the wonder of music and songwriting. To all young musicians and songwriters remember what you discover on your own one day will be shared with the world."

Buy In These Crazy Times.