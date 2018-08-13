Agent Fresco vocalist Arnór Dan shares video for debut solo track Stone By Stone

Arnór Dan has released a video for his debut solo single Stone By Stone.

The Agent Fresco frontman teamed up with Janus Rasmussen and Sakaris Emil Joensen for the track, with the song said to be “inspired by the longing for intimacy in a disconnected world, how we've come this far, become so distant and how an absolute loss of everything could be the only way to reconnect again.”

As for the video, Dan tells Clash magazine: “Benjamin Hardman is an incredible photographer that has captured some glorious nature shots and Amy Haslehurst is a stunning visual artist that had already worked on capes on Iceland's barren landscapes.

“I instantly knew that this portrayal of two mysterious, caped figures isolated from each other would resonate with the lyrical theme.

“We went far into the Icelandic highlands and stayed the night to be able to let the talented Andri Haraldsson get some amazing footage."

Dan adds: “Unnur Elísabet, the dancer in the video, approached me early in the writing process of this song in search of a collaboration.

“Stone By Stone was still a rough demo, but I played it for her and luckily she felt a connection to the music and we started to brainstorm on how we could implement her dancing into the video.

“We ended up performing these connected, but cold, apathetic and lifeless poses together to portray the lyrical themes of detachment, longing and apathy.”

Check out the video below.