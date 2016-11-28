Against The Current announce European tour

Against The Current have announced a European tour which will take place in February and March next year.
It’s Christina Costanza, Daniel Gow and William Ferri’s latest run of shows in support of their debut album In Our Bones which launched in May via Fueled By Ramen.
The band say: “Europe! You asked for more dates and you’re getting them – we’re starting off 2017 with Part 2 of In Our Bones world tour.
“So stoked for this, can’t wait to see you all again!”
Against The Current previously issued album tracks Wasteland, Forget Me Now and Running With The Wild Things.
Against The Current 2017 European tour
Feb 07: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Feb 08: Den Haag Paard van Troje, Netherlands
Feb 09: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
Feb 11: Heidelberg Karlstorbahnhof, Germany
Feb 12: Dortmund FZW Club, Germany
Feb 14: Nantes Ferrailleur, France
Feb 15: Bordeaux Iboat, France
Feb 17: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain
Feb 18: Valencia Rock City, Spain
Feb 19: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain
Feb 21: Lyon Warmaudio, France
Feb 23: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Feb 25: Munich Strom, Germany
Feb 26: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Feb 28: Vienna Szene, Austria
Mar 02: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Mar 03: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Mar 05: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Mar 09: Norwich Epic Studios, UK
Mar 10: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK
Mar 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK
Mar 13: Sheffield Leadmill, UK
Mar 14: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Mar 17: London Bush Hall, UK