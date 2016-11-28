Against The Current announce European tour

Against The Current have announced a European tour which will take place in February and March next year.

It’s Christina Costanza, Daniel Gow and William Ferri’s latest run of shows in support of their debut album In Our Bones which launched in May via Fueled By Ramen.

The band say: “Europe! You asked for more dates and you’re getting them – we’re starting off 2017 with Part 2 of In Our Bones world tour.

“So stoked for this, can’t wait to see you all again!”

Against The Current previously issued album tracks Wasteland, Forget Me Now and Running With The Wild Things.

Against The Current 2017 European tour

Feb 07: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Feb 08: Den Haag Paard van Troje, Netherlands

Feb 09: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

Feb 11: Heidelberg Karlstorbahnhof, Germany

Feb 12: Dortmund FZW Club, Germany

Feb 14: Nantes Ferrailleur, France

Feb 15: Bordeaux Iboat, France

Feb 17: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain

Feb 18: Valencia Rock City, Spain

Feb 19: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain

Feb 21: Lyon Warmaudio, France

Feb 23: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Feb 25: Munich Strom, Germany

Feb 26: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Feb 28: Vienna Szene, Austria

Mar 02: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Mar 03: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Mar 05: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Mar 09: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Mar 10: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Mar 13: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 14: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Mar 17: London Bush Hall, UK

