Against The Current debut Fireproof video

Against The Current are debuting a video for their track Firepoof.

Featured on the band’s 2015 6 Gravity EP, it’s the third tune issued from the project following the title track and Talk.

Formed in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2011, the trio of vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow and drummer Will Ferri issued their debut EP, Infinity, in 2014 and recently completed sessions for their full debut album.

Against The Current say: “Our first album is officially done, can’t wait to share this with all of you. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The group will begin a European tour next month that includes several UK dates and will be followed by a series of North American shows to follow in October.

Sep 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Sep 25: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Sep 26: Cologne Die Werkstatt, Germany

Sep 27: Hamburg Molotow Musikclub, Germany

Sep 29: Berlin Comet Club, Germany

Sep 30: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Oct 01: Wien Chelsea, Austria

Oct 02: Zurich Exil, Switzerland

Oct 03: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Oct 05: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Oct 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Oct 09: Birmingham The Asylum, UK

Oct 10: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 11: Southampton Joiners, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Oct 13: Dublin Academy 2, UK