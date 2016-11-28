Watch cello cover of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell

A cello cover of Lamb Of God’s song Walk With Me In Hell has been released.

The track, lifted from 2006 album Sacrament, has been adapted for cello by composer Raphael Weinroth-Browne. The promo follows the musician’s version of Opeth’s song Harvest.

Watch the video below.

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe recently announced he’d join protests against the oil pipeline project in North Dakota.

Blythe said: “So now when I am finally off tour, why am I going far inland to freezing North Dakota of all places, where people are getting tear gassed and arrested, instead of to the much warmer beach to chill?

“I am going because as a surfer, I know that all of our planet’s water is connected, and that you cannot poison a river without it eventually leading to the sea.”

He continued: “I am going because there are people trying to stop a river from being poisoned, and they need firewood, coffee, wool blankets, winter sleeping bags, and strong hands that know how to swing an axe. I have those things, so I am driving them there.”

More than 400 protestors have been arrested so far by heavily militarised law enforcement officers, who have deployed pepper spray, teargas, rubber bullets, Tasers, sound weapons and other methods.

Lamb Of God launched their EP The Duke earlier this month. It was written as a tribute to fan Wayne Ford, who died last year, aged 33, after a five-year battle against leukaemia.

