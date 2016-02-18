After The Burial stream Dig Deep in full

After The Burial have made their latest album Dig Deep available to stream in full.

It’s due out on February 19, and is the first release since the death of guitarist Justin Lowe last July. Some tracks feature the late axeman’s guitar from when they began recording the record last year.

After The Burial vowed to continue after Lowe’s passing. They said: “Everybody deals with tragedy in their own way, and at their own pace.

“The common goal is to get back to living a normal life. A normal life to us is being on the road, meeting our fans, and sharing our music with the world.”

After The Burial are currently touring the US with Sumerian labelmates Born Of Osiris and Veil Of Maya.

Dig Deep can be pre-ordered via the label’s website.

DIG DEEP TRACKLIST

Collapse Lost In The Static Mire Deluge Laurentian Ghosts Heavy Lies The Ground Catacombs The Endless March Sway Of The Break

AFTER THE BURIAL 2016 US TOUR

Feb 19: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Feb 20: Chicago The Bottom Lounge, IL

Feb 21: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Feb 22: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Feb 23: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Feb 24: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Feb 25: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Feb 26: Worcester Palladium, MA

Feb 27: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Feb 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Feb 29: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC

Mar 02: Ybor City The Orpheum, FL

Mar 04: San Antonio The Korova, TX

Mar 05: Houston Walters Downtown, TX

Mar 06: Austin Dirty Dog, TX

Mar 07: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 08: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Mar 09: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA

Mar 10: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Mar 12: San Diego SOMA, CA

Mar 13: Pomona The Glass House, CA

Mar 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 17: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 18: St Louis Fubar, MO