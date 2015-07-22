After The Burial’s Lowe found dead

After The Burial guitarist Justin Lowe has been found dead after apparently falling from a bridge.

He’d announced his split from the band last month after publishing a long and confused announcement that appeared to suggest he was suffering from mental trauma.

His colleague reported he was receiving the help he needed – but he disappeared from his home over the weekend and his body was found in Somerset, Wisconsin, last night (Tuesday). His car was found nearby.

Lowe was 32. Investigating authorities report his fatal injuries were consistent with a fall.

In his post, he’d suggested that close associates were involved in a conspiracy against him, including staging the fake death of a friend, tampering with his computer and more.

He went missing after publishing the allegations but After The Burial later reports he was “safe and in the care of his family.”

The band had been working on their fifth album.