After The Burial vow to continue

After The Burial have vowed to continue following the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.

He was found dead on July 21 at the age of 32 after apparently falling from a bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin. It came just weeks after he’d announced his departure from the band in a confused statement that suggested he was suffering from mental trauma.

After The Burial cancelled their US touring plans in the aftermath of the tragedy, including a run on the Summer Slaughter tour featuring Arch Enemy, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya and others.

But they made a surprise appearance at the tour’s Minneapolis stop to say: “Before we go, we want you guys to know – we’re not done. Justin would have never wanted us to stop, and we’re going to keep moving forward.“

They added: “We’re going to take time to gather ourselves. We’ll be back. And his music’s going to live through us and through you guys.”

After The Burial had begun work on their fifth album.