Acolyte release epic new video for the ten-minute Entropy

Melbourne-based prog metal quintet Acolyte celebrate signing their new deal with Wild Thing Records, home to fellow proggers The Ocean, AlithiA and Glass Ocean, and Blood Blast Distribution with the release of a video for the ten-minute long epic Entropy, which will also be the opening and title track from the band's upcoming second album.

The single has the honour of being the longest song ever premiered on Triple J's The Racket With Lachlan Watt show. You can watch the full video below

“Entropy is a fully realised conceptual record exploring the early stages of ‘loss’," explains singer Morgan-Leigh Brown. "Presented like diary entries, the record ebbs and flows through an array of actions, feelings & emotions that are commonly experienced when trying to ground one’s self all while carrying the early weight of trauma.

"Our album opener and title track Entropy begins with the hard truth; a moment of disconnect and discovery. This song is written from the moment you learn about something that could turn your world upside down. How would you react? For me it features a whole array of emotions as I push and pull through the experience, not yet having all the information nor the time to adapt.

"The way these stories could be told with such pain, aggression, subtlety, melody, angst, torture, torment and tension... I loved it all. This is the most vulnerable, relatable and passionately raw I have been artistically.

"For the Entropy music video, Acolyte worked with award winning director and cinematographer Gary Robertson from Jarrah Film in what the band calls “their most ambitious video yet” following the success of their award winning partnership in 2018."

Acolyte have previously released a video for their cover of Billy Eilish's James Bond theme No Time To Die.

Get Entropy.