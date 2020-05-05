Glass Ocean release video for single Beyond Us

Australian prog quintet Glass Ocean have released a video for their single Beyond Us. It's the first new music from the band's upcoming debut album, which will be released through Wild Things Records later this year.

"It's about facing who we are and that our shortcomings appears to be scarier than any horror movie or nightmare," explains singer Tobias Atkins. "I think it's generally a very difficult thing to look straight in the eye. For those that don't, we drift through life either unaware of a looming travesty, or we are awake and in fear. I think the punishment is far greater not meeting it head on. 'Beyond us' is about running from and also confronting the things we wish to forget or leave behind in time."

To date the band, spread across both Sydney and Melbourne, have released two EP's, Glass Ocean EP (2014) and II - EP (2015), and have toured with the likes of Anathema and TesseracT.