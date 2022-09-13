A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo

A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.

The song is taken from Williams' second studio album As The Moon Rests, which will be released through Bella Union on October 7. The album is the follow-up to Williams' acclaimed 2020 debut album Forever Blue. She also released the acoustic Songs From Isolation later the same year, a lockdown covers project.

“The Echo is a dialogue between a person’s heart and the head - the head trying to persuade the heart that what they need is to take time for themselves and prioritise their own well-being, not seek verification of one’s worth through their relationships with others.," says Williams. 'Originally titled Forever Blue, The Echo was begun in 2019 but wasn’t completed in time for inclusion on my debut album. Renamed and reworked, it is a song of yearning, sorrow and beauty.”

Williams has previously shared videos for Evaporate and streamed the track Golden.

Williams will be performing her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. She will also tour throughout November in support of As The Moon Rests.

Pre-order As The Moon Rests.