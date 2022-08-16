A.A. Williams shares atmospheric new track Golden

Classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams has streamed a brand new song, the atmospheric and melodic Golden, which you can listen to below.

The song is taken from Williams' second studio album As The Moon Rests, which will be released through Bella Union on October 7. The album is the follow-up to Williams' acclaimed 2020 debut album Forever Blue. She also released the acoustic Songs From Isolation later the same year, a lockdown covers project.

“It is sometimes possible to find ourselves in a situation unable to be objective, unable to see one’s part in the greater picture," Williams says of Golden. "Sometimes we are even the root of a problem we didn’t even realise was occurring. Golden speaks of the push and pull between enjoying being in a loving situation, yet simultaneously, unwittingly, ruining it.

“Traditionally, your second album is the worry; where there’s the weight of expectation,” she adds. “But I must create music I like myself, and I’ve had more time on this record; I’ve felt more confidence and conviction. As The Moon Rests is both heavier and softer, there’s more texture and weight, and a string ensemble. It’s Forever Blue times ten!"

Williams will be performing her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. She will also tour throughout November in support of As The Moon Rests.

Pre-order As The Moon Rests.

A.A. Williams 2022 tour dates:

Aug 18: UK ArcTangGent Festival

Oct 8: SPA Barcelona AMFest

Sep 17: UK London Queen Elizabeth Hall

Nov 13: UK leeds Brudanell Social Club

Nov 14: UK Milton Keynes Caryford Arms

Nov 15: UK Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Nov 16: UK Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 17: UK Falmouth Cornish Bank

Nov 18: UK Bristol Thekla