A. A. Williams streams haunting cover of Moody Blues Nights In White Satin

Post-rocker A.A. Williams has streamed her haunting cover of the Moody Blues' 1967 classic Nights In White Satin. The cover is taken from the upcoming Songs From Isolation, a 9-track album of cover versions, released 12th February through Bella Union. You can hear her version in full below.

“I’ve always been drawn to the vintage textures and beautiful melodies of Nights In White Satin," Williams explains. A simple cover for solo piano and voice, this version focuses a little more on extended harmonic suspensions and on the text, a heartfelt reinterpretation of a 60s classic.”

The Songs From Isolation project began at the beginning of the UK’s nationwide lockdown in March. A.A. Williams took songs suggested by fans and created a series of videos presenting the tracks with stripped-down instrumentation, recorded and filmed from her home in North London. The album represents a continuation of the project into a full collection of recordings.

As well as the prog classic from the Moody Blues, Songs From Isolation also features covers of songs by Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Gordon Lightfoot, Nick Cave and more.

Williams has previously released covers of The Cure's Lovesong, The Pixies' Where Is My Mind and the Smashing Pumpkins Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans.

Pre-order Songs From Isolation.