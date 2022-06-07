A.A. Williams shares brand new video for the intense Evaporate

Dark post-rocker A.A. Williams has shared a video for her brand new single, the intense Evaporate, which you can watch below.

It's taken from her second studio album As The Moon Rests, which will be released through Bella Union on October 7. The album is the follow-up to Williams' acclaimed 2020 debut album Forever Blue. She also released the acoustic Songs From Isolation later the same year, a lockdown covers project.

“Traditionally, your second album is the worry; where there’s the weight of expectation,” says Williams. “But I must create music I like myself, and I’ve had more time on this record; I’ve felt more confidence and conviction. As The Moon Rests is both heavier and softer, there’s more texture and weight, and a string ensemble. It’s Forever Blue times ten!

“Most of Forever Blue’s text was quite insular. I was trying to understand myself, trying to cure, or eradicate, parts of myself. But I realised that if you remove things; you might remove parts of your personality too. You just need to learn how to manage things, to be kinder to yourself. It’s all a journey, a progression.”

Williams will be performing. at various festivals throughout the summer and headlines her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. She will also tour throughout November in support of As The Moon Rests.

Pre-order As The Moon Rests.

A.A. Williams 2022 tour dates:

Jun 10: UK Download Festival

Jun 24: FRA Hellfest Festival

Jul 9: UK Birmingham Supersonic

Jul 13: ROM Bontida Electric Castle

Jul 14: HUN Budapest Relfektor Festival

Aug 18: UK ArcTangGent Festival

Oct 8: SPA Barcelona AMFest

Sep 17: UK London Queen Elizabeth Hall

Nov 13: UK leeds Brudanell Social Club

Nov 14: UK Milton Keynes Caryford Arms

Nov 15: UK Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Nov 16: UK Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 17: UK Falmouth Cornish Bank

Nov 18: UK Bristol Thekla





(Image credit: Bella Union)

A.A. Williams: As The Moon Rests

1. Hollow Heart

2. Evaporate

3. Murmurs

4. Pristine

5. Shallow Water

6. For Nothing

7. Golden

8. The Echo

9. Alone In The Deep

10. Ruin (Let Go)

11. As The Moon Rests