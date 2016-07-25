A Day To Remember stream Bullfight

A Day To Remember have made their song Bullfight available to stream.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Bad Vibrations, due out on September 2. It follows the release of the record’s title track and video for their lead track Paranoia.

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon said: “We completely changed the way we wrote, recorded and mixed this album. It was one of the most unique recording experiences we’ve ever had.

“We rented a cabin in the mountains and just wrote together in a room, which was the polar opposite of the last three albums we’ve made. And working with producer Bill Stevenson was an awesome experience.

“He was a bit hard to read at first, so I think we subconsciously pushed ourselves harder to try to impress him. As a result, we gave this album everything we had.”

Bad Vibrations can be pre-ordered on iTunes or via the band’s official site.

