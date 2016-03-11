A Day To Remember issue Paranoia promo

A Day To Remember have released a video for their new track Paranoia.

It comes just days after the band issued a light-hearted video clip in response to questions from fans desperate for news on when the follow-up to 2013 album Common Courtesy might arrive.

As well as viewing the video, fans can purchase a download of Paranoia now via iTunes.

In an interview with Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music, frontman Jeremy McKinnon refused to be drawn on the progress of a new album. He says: “I don’t know what to tell people.

“We’re just taking it as it comes. We write all the time, that’s all that people need to understand. There’s no specific date we’re doing anything, we just take it as it comes.”

The band are lined up to play a run of shows, starting at the Self Help Festival on March 19 in California.

Mar 19: San Bernardino Self Help Festival, CA

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: Charleston Music Farm, SC

May 04: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 06: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 08: Richmond The National, VA

May 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

May 12: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 13: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Clive 7 Flags event Center, IA

May 17: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

May 18: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Schaghticoke Rock’n Derby, NY